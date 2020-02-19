1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Reaches $35.26 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $35.26 million and approximately $58,056.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00009221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019118 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 123.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00178835 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,913 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

