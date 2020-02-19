24,000 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 575,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,684. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.