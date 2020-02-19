2,783 Shares in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baozun by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baozun by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baozun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 3.04. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

