33,932 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 136,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,996. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

