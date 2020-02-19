$489.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post sales of $489.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.75 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.70. 3,058,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

