$550.05 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will post $550.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.19 million and the lowest is $536.90 million. Century Communities posted sales of $533.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

CCS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 383,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,527. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.