76,741 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,565. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.