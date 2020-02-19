AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, AC3 has traded flat against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $245,504.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.