Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Shares of ACIA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $68.76. 21,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

