AdHive (ADH) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $159,825.00 and $347.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.