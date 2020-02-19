Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $138.23, but opened at $141.81. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $139.74, with a volume of 32,221 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

