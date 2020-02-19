AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $7.10. AGF Management shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 296,635 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.07.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

