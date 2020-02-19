Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.66, 7,354,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,091,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 838,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

