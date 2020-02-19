Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.66, 7,354,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,091,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.
