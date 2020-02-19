AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 380 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

AIB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

