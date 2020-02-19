Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.44, approximately 195,599 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 253,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

AKCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

