Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.80-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48-3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,293. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.84.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

