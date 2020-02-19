Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALEC. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,865.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,479,650 shares of company stock worth $28,962,767. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

