Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of ATD.B traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.16 and a 52 week high of C$88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

