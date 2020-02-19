Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

