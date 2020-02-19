Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after buying an additional 280,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit