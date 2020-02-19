Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after buying an additional 280,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

