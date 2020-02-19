Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Capitalg Lp Sells 382,696 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1,526.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,452.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,304.30. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,531.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

