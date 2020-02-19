Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.67

Shares of Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.67 and traded as low as $44.60. Altitude Group shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 160,860 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

