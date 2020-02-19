Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRN. TheStreet upgraded Amarin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
