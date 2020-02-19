Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 1,537,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ameren by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameren by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

