Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), approximately 76,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 184,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million and a PE ratio of -11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Wiley purchased 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,758.78 ($12,837.12).

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.