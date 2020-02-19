Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

