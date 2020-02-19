Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,512 shares of company stock worth $11,419,712. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Waste Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after buying an additional 899,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

