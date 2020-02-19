Analysts Expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.73 Million

Brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to announce $449.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.10 million and the highest is $453.70 million. WEX reported sales of $381.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

Shares of WEX traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,272. WEX has a one year low of $169.48 and a one year high of $235.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

