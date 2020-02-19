Analysts Set Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) PT at $93.18

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $105.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

