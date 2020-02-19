Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centamin (CELTF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS: CELTF) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2020 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

2/2/2020 – Centamin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/9/2020 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $$1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.35. Centamin PLC has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.87.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.