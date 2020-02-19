AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $1,793,686.16 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 129,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 1.15. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92.
Several research firms recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.28.
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.
