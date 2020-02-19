Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $355.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.45.

AAPL stock opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.49 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

