AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AptarGroup stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.
