AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

