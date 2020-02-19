Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

ABUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 461,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,417. The firm has a market cap of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

