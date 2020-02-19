Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.
ABUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 461,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,417. The firm has a market cap of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
