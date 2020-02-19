Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ ARGO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 184,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,840. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

