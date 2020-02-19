Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Argo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ ARGO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 184,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,840. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.
About Argo Group
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
