Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ ARGO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 184,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,840. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Dividend History for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit