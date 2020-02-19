Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

Arlington Asset Investment stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

