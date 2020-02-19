Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.06, approximately 403,190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 103,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

