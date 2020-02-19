AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,521 ($98.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,633 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,351.15.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

