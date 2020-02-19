AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 64,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

