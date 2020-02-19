Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. Athene has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

