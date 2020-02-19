Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Up 7.6%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.68, 941,763 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 400,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

