Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.