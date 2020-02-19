Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Up 1.5%

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.36, approximately 10,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

