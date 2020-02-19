Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Avis Budget Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.75 EPS.

CAR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,210. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

