Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Feb 19th, 2020

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

