Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

