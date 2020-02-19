BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Shares of BFIN opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.36. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFIN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.