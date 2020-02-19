Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

