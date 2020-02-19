Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Receives $2.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beach Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.49 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Beach Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

