Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Receives $2.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beach Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.49 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Beach Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit