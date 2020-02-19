Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €32.10 ($37.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46. Befesa has a 12-month low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 12-month high of €41.65 ($48.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.70.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

