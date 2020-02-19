Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.31

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Shares of ASX:BEN opened at A$9.92 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12-month low of A$9.37 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is A$10.64.

In other news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

